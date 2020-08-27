Ethic Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ethic Inc. lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $114.68. 1,284,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,914. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average is $105.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BofA Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

