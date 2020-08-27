Ethic Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 59.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,879 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.9% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 287.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,498,000 after buying an additional 17,612,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,193,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685,945 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

CMCSA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.54. 14,317,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,045,557. The firm has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

