Ethic Inc. Grows Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.20. 899,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.07. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

