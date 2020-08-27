Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in QUALCOMM by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,233 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,983,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,391,000 after purchasing an additional 760,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $116.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,202,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,677,785. The company has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

