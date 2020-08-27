Ethic Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $350,740,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $262,381,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $83,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,861,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,621,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $225.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

