Ethic Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

NYSE:SHW traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $671.80. The stock had a trading volume of 266,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,792. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $681.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,073,805 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

