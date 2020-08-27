Ethic Inc. Purchases 968 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.61. The stock had a trading volume of 855,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,843. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

