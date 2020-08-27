Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,945 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,831 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 108.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

TSM traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.60. 8,011,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,081,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $415.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.