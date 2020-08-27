Ethic Inc. Sells 2,351 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,642,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

ABT traded up $8.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.29. 35,749,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,558,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.08. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $181.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

