Ethic Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 205.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.75.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total value of $2,105,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total transaction of $3,438,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,577,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.16. The company had a trading volume of 402,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.26. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

