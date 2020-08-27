E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) is Water Island Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 904.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,348,534 shares during the quarter. E*TRADE Financial comprises about 11.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned 1.18% of E*TRADE Financial worth $129,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $963,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,374,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETFC stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.51. 2,094,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,106. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.25.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In related news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETFC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

