Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Trading Down 5.4%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.11. 3,212,653 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,691,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several brokerages have commented on EURN. ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DNB Markets upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Euronav by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 113,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 84,915 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Euronav by 1,327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 432,499 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

