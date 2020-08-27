Eutelsat Communications SA (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Eutelsat Communications SA (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EUTLF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS EUTLF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.