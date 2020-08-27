Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Evertec worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evertec during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evertec by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Evertec by 38.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evertec by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,508. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Evertec Inc has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

