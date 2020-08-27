Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,630,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,303,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

