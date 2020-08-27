Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Trading 8.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s share price was up 8.2% on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $242.00 to $330.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Facebook traded as high as $304.67 and last traded at $303.91. Approximately 68,544,906 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 23,885,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.82.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. BofA Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,137,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,538,212,000 after purchasing an additional 284,504 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Carve CapitalAB acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.53 and its 200-day moving average is $212.91. The stock has a market cap of $865.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

