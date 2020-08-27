FansTime (FTI) Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, FCoin and HADAX. In the last week, FansTime has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00127568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.89 or 0.01635679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00199886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00152561 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000139 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, CoinEgg, Gate.io, HADAX, FCoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.