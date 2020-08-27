Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,487.73 ($84.77).

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,355 ($109.17) price target (up previously from GBX 7,399 ($96.68)) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,181 ($80.77) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 7,700 ($100.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 5,800 ($75.79) to GBX 6,900 ($90.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Ferguson stock traded up GBX 96 ($1.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,558 ($98.76). 173,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,971.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,300.69. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,696 ($100.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

