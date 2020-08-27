Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.12.

NYSE:FIS traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,264,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,414. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,848.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average is $135.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

