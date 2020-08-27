Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from Fiducian Group’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$4.94. Fiducian Group has a 1-year low of A$3.00 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of A$6.27 ($4.48). The firm has a market cap of $150.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

Fiducian Group Company Profile

Fiducian Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services company in Australia. It operates through Financial Planning, Funds Management, and Corporate and Administration segments. The company engages in the provision of investor directed portfolio and managed discretionary account services; and acting as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services, as well as acting as an entity of fiducial funds.

