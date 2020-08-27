Financial Survey: Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) & NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hanmi Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 74.95%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Hanmi Financial.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A Hanmi Financial 9.70% 4.82% 0.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Hanmi Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $42.02 million 3.99 $2.34 million N/A N/A Hanmi Financial $274.32 million 1.07 $32.79 million $1.06 9.03

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans that include automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of January 24, 2019, it operated a network of 39 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

