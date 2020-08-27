First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 457 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 55,946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,699,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cfra raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

