First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,553,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,720,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $210.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. BofA Securities downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

