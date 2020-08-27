First Business Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 198.5% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,200 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.8% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,841,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.96. 19,301,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,825,145. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $292.48. The company has a market capitalization of $702.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

