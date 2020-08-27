First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.4% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL traded up $38.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,644.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,707. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,518.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,383.31. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,652.79. The company has a market cap of $1,118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.