First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 463,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 318,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,170,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

