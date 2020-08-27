First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,706,000 after buying an additional 1,045,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Securiti upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Shares of LOW traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.39. 5,286,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,809. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $170.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.