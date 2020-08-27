First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Coca-Cola by 753.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,893 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,353,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,045,443. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

