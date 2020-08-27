First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $326,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

XOM stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,630,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,303,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

