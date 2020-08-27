First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $635,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,381 shares of company stock worth $20,434,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

PYPL traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.48. 5,761,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.67. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $205.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.