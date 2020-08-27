First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 247,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,276,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 28.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11,350.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,119,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,016,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Argus cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,223,844.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,364. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.