First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 39,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 366,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,002,000 after acquiring an additional 194,602 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 362,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $82.41. 7,909,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,168,523. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

