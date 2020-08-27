First Business Financial Services Inc. Invests $618,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,039 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

COST traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $344.27. 1,727,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,804. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $346.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

