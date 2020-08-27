First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nike by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after acquiring an additional 584,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222,608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Nike by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,467,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,933,907. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $112.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,789,215. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

