First Business Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after purchasing an additional 774,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $5.80 on Wednesday, reaching $291.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.29. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

