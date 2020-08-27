First Business Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 76,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,611 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

MCD stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.76. 2,316,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,601. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

