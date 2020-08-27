Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 5.5% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,841,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,301,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,825,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $292.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.52.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Argus raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.