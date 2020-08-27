Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Shares Up 20.2%

Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX)’s stock price shot up 20.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.07. 1,315,396 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,377% from the average session volume of 53,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Flux Power alerts:

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Also, CEO Ronald F. Dutt purchased 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 228,125 shares of company stock worth $912,500. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.