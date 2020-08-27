Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.38% of Fortive worth $87,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Fortive by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 572,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,593,000 after purchasing an additional 274,734 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,132,815.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,441.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 1,402,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $101,045,628.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,885,686.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,892,091 shares of company stock valued at $274,889,432. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTV traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $71.00. 3,290,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.23. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $80.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.