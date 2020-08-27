FORTRESS VALUE /SH (NYSE:FVAC) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of FORTRESS VALUE /SH (NYSE:FVAC) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. 1,532,163 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,352,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FORTRESS VALUE /SH stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FORTRESS VALUE /SH (NYSE:FVAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of FORTRESS VALUE /SH at the end of the most recent quarter.

About FORTRESS VALUE /SH (NYSE:FVAC)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

