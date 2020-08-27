Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 644 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in American Tower by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,161. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

