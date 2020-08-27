Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alteryx by 67.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,757,000 after acquiring an additional 355,514 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $32,272,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $27,387,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $27,357,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alteryx by 264.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194,541 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX traded up $5.50 on Thursday, reaching $125.07. 5,499,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,776. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.41. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $1,933,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $282,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,289 shares of company stock worth $24,167,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AYX. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.