Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 13,755 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,781,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 160,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 84,247 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,665 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40.

