Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys New Position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fastly by 918.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 289,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 47.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 121,446 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fastly from $32.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $154,445.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 308,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,865,751.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,073,130 shares of company stock valued at $85,611,405 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.35. 9,507,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,846,931. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -171.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

