Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,501,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

