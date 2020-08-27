Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,228 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.19. 2,288,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.