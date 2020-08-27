Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $710,000 Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,212 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.21.

BNS stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.85. 1,188,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.6814 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

