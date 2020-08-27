Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $9.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,522 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 29,289 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,626,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,067,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,522,000 after buying an additional 122,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 358.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.16. 1,311,016 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.25.

