Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,923,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,007,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

