Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 13,110 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after acquiring an additional 73,172 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.74. 32,016,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,326,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

